Violent night in Indy leaves 5 wounded in shootings, including a 14-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Five people were shot in just seven hours during a violent Tuesday night in Indianapolis. One of those victims was a 14-year-old boy.

The first shooting took place on 30th street. A man ran to a neighbors home after being shot. That neighbor called 911.

Ninety minutes later, another person was shot in the 3300 block of Carpenter Court. That victim was awake and breathing when police arrived.

Around sunset, police say a case of mistaken identity led to a man being shot at an apartment on Shady View drive on the northeast side. One person was arrested following that shooting.

The biggest police response of the night came following the fourth shooting near 31st and Central.

A neighborhood under fire led to numerous 911 calls of shots fired. Police say two groups were shooting at each other, wounding a 14-year-old victim who was driven to Methodist hospital.

One neighbor reported being shot at by a suspect seeking a ride out of the area.

“I heard a gunshot and dove on the ground, then I rolled over and heard three more shots,” said Lavaughn Puckett.

Luckily, laying on the ground along the street in front of his home, Lavaughn escaped the gunfire without being hit.

“It was real scary. I’ve never been shot at before and I’m 70 years old,” said Puckett.

After the shooting, police tried to stop a white Jeep, but following a short chase three possible suspects managed to escape.

The final shooting of the night took place around midnight, when a victim walked into Community North Hospital after being shot in the shoulder.

“Is it frustrating? Of course it is. Is it rational? It is not rational. It is irrational behavior,” said IMPD Major Harold Turner. “They’re acting like children. They don’t have any problem solving skills. They can’t rationalize the behavior that they’re doing and they don’t understand that the danger they’re causing is not just to the person they’re trying to shoot, but to the entire community.”

Last night's violence also reflects a larger trend because there have been well over 300 non-fatal shooting victims so far this year. The director of the city's Community Violence Reduction program says cutting down on shooting numbers is not an easy fix.

“People have to understand we can’t be topical with this, we have to dig deep and get to root causes of these issues. There’s a lot of trauma in this community,” said Shonna Majors.

Just last week Mayor Hogsett’s office announced the addition of two more peacemakers to work with Shonna and fan out to neighborhoods to preach about alternatives to violence.

“Our goal is to continue to saturate the community and get into family homes and help them learn how to utilize self-control and anger management,” said Majors.

“Anytime a young man will tell you they don’t care about dying, they don’t care about anybody else,” said Puckett. “It’s just bad. It’s really bad. It’s getting out of hand.”

As always anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to do their part and contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.