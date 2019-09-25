Two Tri West employees back to work after school board vote

LIZTON, Ind. —The North West Hendricks County School board held a special meeting to decide on the future of two Tri West High School staff members.

The board voted not to fire Athletic Director Nate Begle and his wife, Dean of Students Stacey Begle. The board says they are not under investigation, so they can return to work immediately.

They were both placed on paid leave in July over an investigation into football coach Tyler Bruce. Bruce is accused of exchanging inappropriate messages and inappropriately touching an underage female student. Earlier this month, the State Department of Education filed a complaint against Bruce, requesting his teaching license be revoked.

Bruce denies the allegations and has not been charged with a crime, but an investigation is still ongoing.

