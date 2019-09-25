SWAT standoff ends with no one in custody; IMPD says no one found inside

Posted 11:39 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:14PM, September 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A SWAT standoff ended on the south side Wednesday afternoon with no one in custody.

Police said they didn’t find anyone inside the home after going inside. Indianapolis Metropolitan police called SWAT to the home in the 3500 block of S. State Avenue around 9 a.m.

During an update at the scene, police said the standoff stemmed from a Tuesday incident in which a son attacked his mother, leaving her in critical condition. The man forced entry into the home Wednesday morning, according to IMPD.

His wife left the home and called police. SWAT used gas and flash bombs to see if they could get anyone to come out peacefully. Police later breached the home and said it was empty.

