State police: Driver killed in weekend I-70 crash had been shot in head

Posted 1:55 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, September 25, 2019

Juan Garrado Vivas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a man was shot in the head before a fatal crash on I-70 over the weekend.

The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-70 near Post Road. Police initially believed the driver killed in the crash died from injuries suffered in the collision.

However, further investigation showed the victim, 27-year-old Devon Anderson of Indianapolis, had been shot in the head.

Another driver involved in the crash, 24-year-old Juan Garrado Vivas, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An autopsy found a bullet in Anderson’s head; the autopsy determined he died from the gunshot wound.

Police said the other driver, Vivas, became a “person of interest” in the case. They arrested him on a preliminary murder charge early Wednesday morning.

Police believe Vivas fired a shot from a handgun that hit Anderson in the head, causing his Dodge Caravan to veer into the path of Vivas’ Ford Ranger.

