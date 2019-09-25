× Spared no expense: Stars of original ‘Jurassic Park’ reuniting for ‘Jurassic World 3’

Welcome (back) to Jurassic Park!

The original stars of Jurassic Park will reunite for the first time in the upcoming Jurassic World 3. Colin Trevorrow, the upcoming sequel’s director, confirmed the news Tuesday night.

Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles from the 1993 movie while Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return from Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow made the announcement during a screening of Jurassic World hosted by Collider in Hollywood Tuesday night.

Dern later confirmed it on Instagram, writing, “Loved joining my buddy, Colin, to announce the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park back into the Jurassic World.”

The movie’s Instagram account also showed a picture of the trio from the original film with the caption, “They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcolm.”

Dern starred as botanist Ellie Sattler in the 1993 movie and returned for a cameo in Jurassic Park III. Neill, who played paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, appeared in Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III. Goldblum’s quirky “chaotician” Dr. Ian Malcolm starred in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park; he also had a cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World 3 is the sixth movie in the dinosaur franchise, based on the original novel by author Michael Crichton. It’s due to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.