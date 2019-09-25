Rain chances and then a return to summer heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure is exiting, leaving us watching the west as a cold front approaches. For today we will have temperatures above average but after the passage of that cold front later today, we will get a brief drop in temps for Thursday. Ahead of that comes rain.

The system that will bring us a small amount of non-severe rain today brought heavy rain, hail and even a tornado to Wisconsin with other severe reports through parts of the upper Midwest and Plains.

A broken line of showers will push into the Lafayette area as early as noon, getting to Indianapolis between 2-4 and exiting the area shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Rain totals are expected to be very low, really looking at a couple hundredths of an inch so nothing substantial.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday! Just a brief chance for rain and then that is out of here. Looking great for tomorrow! Thursday will be mainly sunny and seasonable with a high of 76.

A few showers possible on Friday and it will actually be warmer. This weekend is the first official weekend of fall but it'll actually feel like summer with highs well into the 80s.