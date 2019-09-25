Rain chances and then a return to summer heat

Posted 6:10 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26AM, September 25, 2019

High pressure is exiting, leaving us watching the west as a cold front approaches.  For today we will have temperatures above average but after the passage of that cold front later today, we will get a brief drop in temps for Thursday.  Ahead of that comes rain.

The system that will bring us a small amount of non-severe rain today brought heavy rain, hail and even a tornado to Wisconsin with other severe reports through parts of the upper Midwest and Plains.

A broken line of showers will push into the Lafayette area as early as noon, getting to Indianapolis between 2-4 and exiting the area shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.  Rain totals are expected to be very low, really looking at a couple hundredths of an inch so nothing substantial.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday!  Just a brief chance for rain and then that is out of here.  Looking great for tomorrow!  Thursday will be mainly sunny and seasonable with a high of 76.

A few showers possible on Friday and it will actually be warmer.  This weekend is the first official weekend of fall but it'll actually feel like summer with highs well into the 80s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.