Police seek assistance locating missing Indianapolis woman

Posted 8:16 pm, September 25, 2019, by

Elizabeth Dodd (Photo Provided By IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Indianapolis woman.

Police say 24-year old Elizabeth Dodd was last seen at West 48th Street and Kessler Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a white shirt and pink pants.

Dodd left her group home located in the 3300 block of West 52nd Street and has a disability that limits her mental capacity to that of a 10-year-old, according to IMPD.

She is described as standing 5’4″ tall, weighs 233 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on her whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

