One more cool day before summer heat comes back

Posted 3:24 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, September 25, 2019

Central Indiana will have one day of fall-like weather before a warm up begins. A cold front moved across the state Wednesday night and brought a few sprinkles. Cooler air has moved in behind the front and highs will be in the 70s Thursday. A warm front will move north of the state Friday and bring warmer air and a chance for late day t-storms. Highs will rise into the middle 80s on Friday and the warmer temperatures will last through the weekend. More unseasonable heat is likely early next week when 90-degree heat will return to central Indiana.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Highs will be in the 70s Thursday.

We will have a chance for rain Friday.

It will be warmer for the Circle City Classic parade Saturday afternoon.

We have has 22 days of 90-degree heat  so far this year.

Expect near record heat early next week.

