Millions distributed across grassroots organizations in effort to reduce crime in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Crime Prevention Grant Program announced 54 projects who will receive a total of $2.3 Million in grants that are geared toward fighting crime in the Circle City.

All of these Indianapolis groups are working to find the root causes of crime.

“We have a lot of organizations that you’ll see in that list of 54 that are more grassroots and very entrenched in the communities that they are serving. And I'm really excited about that, you see me smiling about it,” said Director of Community Violence Reduction, Shonna Majors.

It’s another step in the right direction for Indianapolis when it comes to reducing violence. Some projects are well-known, while others are just getting started for the very first time.

It's something Majors says they’re thrilled about.

“I think that the grass-root organizations that receive the funding, the work that they’ve been doing unfunded has been critical to the community,” said Majors.

With the added funding, the foundation will continue to support the organizations by providing technical assistance so they can expand.

Some of the projects being funded include, but are not limited to:

We LIVE Inc., - $20,000

The Bail Project - $50,000

100 Black men of Indianapolis - $20,000

Ten Point Coalition - $50,000

Reverend Charles Harrison was present during the pace walk with IMPD Wednesday afternoon.

FOX59 asked Harrison what this increased funding means for his organization when it comes to reducing crime amongst the youth.

“It's going to help us continue to have a presence on the streets in five neighborhoods where we’re patrolling, and particularly with our work with ex-offenders,” said Harrison.

Harrison believes it’s time to bring the parents into the mix when it comes to violence reduction.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD agree that parents need to remain aware and curious about what their children are doing.

Which is why they will be in full force for the Circle City Classic this weekend to prevent unnecessary violence.

“Deploying more resources this weekend, I think, can assure people that our downtown remains safe. We’re looking forward to a great circle city classic. It’s always an annual event that draws a lot of people,” said Mayor Hogsett.