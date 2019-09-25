Man charged after allegedly attacking, groping realtor during California open house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINO, Calif. - A suspect has been taken into custody after a real estate agent reported being attacked and groped during an open house in Encino, California authorities said Wednesday.

The incident, which was caught on security camera, happened just outside the home in the 5700 block of Zelzah Avenue on Sunday afternoon, said the realtor, who did not want her name released.

Video shows a man apparently chatting with the victim by the doorway and shaking her hand before shoving her to the ground. The woman said he then groped her chest as she lay on the ground.

The man appeared to eye the security camera before the attack occurred.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 45-year-old man named Alen Karaboghosian has been arrested in the incident. He was booked into jail at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on $130,000 bail, inmate records show.

Earlier, the agency said it did not want to name the suspect because detectives were still looking for any additional people involved.

Officials provided no further details.