Man arrested on rape, sexual battery charges after assault on Wabash Heritage Trail

Posted 11:41 am, September 25, 2019, by

Lyondre Williams

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a sexual assault that happened on July 20 along the Wabash Heritage Trail near West Lafayette’s waste water treatment plant.

Lyondre Williams, 21, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Police had previously released surveillance video from a restaurant, but details of the incident weren’t released.

After the incident, police said security was increased along the trail.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.