Madison mayor dies after being rushed to hospital

Posted 12:52 pm, September 25, 2019

Damon Welch

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — The mayor for the southern Indiana city of Madison has died after an apparent sudden illness.

City officials say Mayor Damon Welch awoke with health complications early Wednesday and was rushed to Kings Daughters Hospital in Madison, where he later died.

Welch was a Republican who was first elected mayor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015 to lead the 12,000-person city along the Ohio River about midway between Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky. He wasn’t seeking a third term in this year’s city election.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement calling Welch a “tireless public servant who was passionate about his city.”

Current Madison City Council President Dan Dattilo will be acting mayor until a Republican Party caucus picks a replacement.

