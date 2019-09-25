× Indianapolis International named best medium-sized airport by J.D. Power

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis International Airport just added another feather to its cap.

J.D. Power named the airport as the best medium-sized airport in North America for the second time in four years, based on the prestigious J.D. Power 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

The Indy airport previously earned this honor in 2016 and earned the title of best small airport in North America in 2010. The airport has been rated in the top three each year, with the exclusion of 2011 through 2014 where there was no study published.

J.D. Power says its studies measure customer satisfaction based on feedback from millions of consumers and business customers worldwide.

“We want our reputation to be synonymous with excellence,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “The J.D. Power airport satisfaction survey results show that passengers rate the Indy airport as the best.”

Overall passenger experience in the J.D. Power study is based on six key factors: airport accessibility (getting to and leaving the airport), check-in/baggage check, security check, food, beverage and retail, terminal facilities (concourses, lounges, signage, restrooms and gate areas), baggage claim.

J.D. Power recognized the Indy airport for outstanding terminal facilities. The study’s findings showed that the airport ranked first in the areas of cleanliness of terminal concourses and hallways as well as restrooms, comfort in the terminal, atmosphere/ambiance and Wi-Fi service. The study also ranked the Indy airport first in clarity of signs and directions within the terminal and ease of getting to your gate.

The Indy airport received an overall satisfaction score of 833 out of 1,000.

“The passenger feedback from the study confirms that our strategy is on point, for now and into the future with a mix of national and local food, beverage and retail concession brands that share the culture of Indianapolis – and a growing list of passenger amenities that make traveling more convenient and enjoyable,” said Rodriguez.

The Indy airport is currently in the process of implementing their Concessions Refresh program, where they are updating, adding and replacing restaurants and retail stores throughout the airport. The Concessions Refresh program features a mix of national and local brands. The Indy airport also implemented a Terminal Optimization program, adding more phone charging stations, upgraded furniture and improved directional signage throughout the airport.

Earlier this year the Indy airport was recognized by Travel + Leisure Magazine as one of the favorite domestic airports in the magazine’s 2019 World’s Best Awards. It’s a recognition the Indy airport has received four years in a row.