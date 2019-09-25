Indiana high schools launch state’s first interscholastic Esports league

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON, Ind. -- Calling all gamers! Indiana has its first high school E-Sports league.

The network of schools is the brainchild of Tipton High School teacher John Robertson. His students have been competing in high school level tournaments for months now, but starting next week, they will have Hoosiers to battle against.

“Definitely the same as traditional sports," Robertson remarked. "You’re getting your teamwork and your communication. You’re making a plan, executing a plan."

Robertson convinced 12 other school districts to join the league. They are not part of the Indiana High School Athletic Association yet. Their league will be called Indiana High School Esports Network. The teams are listed below:

Carmel High School

Clinton Prairie

Elkhart High Schooll

Munster High School

Kankakee Valley High School

Kokomo High School

Lafayette Jefferson High School

Mississinewa High School

Noblesville High School

Rossville High School

Salem High School

Seeger Memorial Junior/Senior High School

Tipton High School

The season will last six weeks and feature six different games.

Overwatch

Smash Brothers

League of Legends

Rocket League

Hearthstone

Forza Motorsports

There will also be a playoff format for each game. Last year, Tipton had a student receive nearly a full scholarship from Davenport University for gaming. Robertson said the scholarship is both athletic and academic. He said the student and the college split any winnings that he gets from cash tournaments. Robertson added that so far, the NCAA has not touched Esports in college, as it would open up the conversation for athletes to be paid for their services.

“He wasn’t sure he was even going to be able to go to college, and all of sudden, he got a call from a scout cause his play was good enough," Robertson said.

The matches will be streamed online over the websites Twitch and Mixer.