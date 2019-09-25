Hoosier producer gets start with IBE, now nominated for national Emmy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A local Hoosier is nominated for his first national Emmy, and he credits the Indiana Black Expo (IBE) for giving him his start.

Ray Nowosielski lives in Bloomington, and he's a producer on the Netflix documentary Tricky Dicky and the Man in Black. The film centers around Johnny Cash being invited to the White House to play for President Richard Nixon. The president wanted Cash to play songs that aligned with his political agenda.

“He always walked the line politically, and it forced him to pick a side," Nowosielski said of Cash. “Right off the bat Nixon is trying to take this appearance with Johnny Cash at the White House and turn it into a political phenomenon.”

Nowosielski grew up in Brownsburg, and he said the Indy suburb was mostly white at the time. After submitting an early work to a film festival, he applied to be apart of IBE's Video Institute for video production. He credits IBE for being the place he first learned his craft.

“There was this debate inside the Indiana Black Expo, do we want a diverse group of kids in the video institute, or do we want to make sure to empower black youth only?" said Nowosielski who is white. Lucky for him, IBE decided to open the program to all children regardless of race, "We found out that we all had a lot in common. There was a lot of fun to be had, and we weren't really that different.”

Nowosielski did not attend the Emmy awards in New York Tuesday night. Unfortunately, their documentary lost to another documentary called Dawnland.