After serving 3 years in Chinese prison, former Ball State football player returns home

ROMULUS, Mich. — A former Ball State University football player returned home Wednesday after spending three years in a Chinese prison.

Wendell Brown reunited with family members at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, saying he was enjoying his “freedom” at home.

Brown told The Associated Press that people “don’t really understand that word to its fullest extent” until they’re without it or “in a cage.”

Brown played linebacker at Ball State from 2004 through 2008. He was teaching English and football in China when he was arrested in September 2016 for intentional assault. The Detroit native was involved in a bar fight and sentenced to four years.

The sentence was later reduced to three years. Brown maintained he was defending himself after being attacked.

