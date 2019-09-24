× Tropical Storm Karen update

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 2:00 pm the center of Tropical Storm Karen was located 65 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The storm is moving north near 8 mph. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are now near 45 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles mainly to the southeast of the center.

Karen has moved erratically during the past few hours as the center has re-formed a little to the west. A north-northeastward motion with some increase in forward speed is forecast tonight through Wednesday night. Additional slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Karen will pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this afternoon and then move over the western Atlantic tonight and Wednesday. Surface observations indicate that wind gusts to tropical-storm force are occurring over portions of the Virgin Islands and southeastern Puerto Rico.

Karen is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through Wednesday:

Leeward Islands…1 to 3 inches, isolated areas up to 5 inches.

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands…2 to 4 inches, isolated areas up to 8 inches.

These rains may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin runs from June 1st through November 30th and so far this has been an active season.