Teacher carries 10-year-old student with spina bifida on field trip so she won't miss out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A teacher went above and beyond for a 10-year-old Louisville girl.

Ryan Neighbors has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down. Her class headed on a field trip to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, but the destination isn’t wheelchair-friendly.

Her mother planned an “alternate field trip,” but a teacher, identified by USA Today as Jim Freeman, offered to carry Ryan on his back so she could see the sights with the rest of the class.

The Jefferson County Public Schools teacher wore a backpack carrier to take Ryan around the Falls. Her mother said Freeman’s act of kindness “melted my heart.”

“She is sooooo excited to do this independent from me,” her mother wrote on the “Team Ryan” Facebook page.

“We are sooooo blessed to have an ENTIRE school that is so compassionate and empathetic and NEVER make her feel left out.”