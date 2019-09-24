× Police continue search for gunman over 48 hours after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over 48 hours later, police are still following up on leads and trying to track down the gunman responsible for a downtown shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to West Maryland and North Illinois just before 11:30 Saturday night. Six people, including three teenagers, were hurt.

“Outrage, because we are seeing this level of violence perpetuate itself day in and day out. Night in and night out,” Rick Snyder, President of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, said.

IMPD released a picture of a person of interest. Detectives believe the shooting started as a fight between two groups of juveniles and then escalated to gunfire.

“We cannot shrug this off, and you cannot say it’s juveniles being juveniles. This is not normal juvenile activity, and as soon as you start to accept that, that is the way things are going to be, we are in a world of hurt,” Snyder said.

Snyder describes city leaders’ response to this shooting as troubling.

“This is not about politics, it’s about people, people are dying in our streets. We had a mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis, and no one seems to care,” Snyder said.

The shooting happened in the same location where four people were shot back in May. FOX59 saw a mobile video surveillance unit near the intersection. IMPD tells us this system moves around downtown and was used along the canal when that area was seeing a spike in crime. “We’ve got to step up as a community. We need other leaders to step up and say this is unacceptable,” Snyder said.

This upcoming weekend is another busy one downtown with the Circle City Classic and the Colts game.

Downtown Indy Inc. released a statement saying in part, “What took place Saturday, however, did great damage to the perception of safety, yet statistically, downtown remains the safest part of our city with less than 5% of all crime of our city happening in downtown…Plain and simple, unaccompanied minors have no business being in downtown after 11:30 at night, and especially if they’re coming to cause disruptions of business and commit violence.”

“Our city can do better and must do better,” Snyder said.

If you recognize the person in the picture IMPD released or know anything about the shooting, call Crime stoppers at 262-TIPS.