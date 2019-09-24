× Man found guilty of murder in 2018 death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man was found guilty Tuesday in connection with the killing of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson in 2018.

Darrin Banks was found guilty of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. A sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The incident happened on March 29, 2018. Investigators were called to a residence in the 3500 block of N. Wittfield St. around 2 a.m. They found two gunshot victims: a 19-year-old female, and a 1-year-old Malaysia Robson. The 19-year-old, Malaysia’s aunt, was shot in the shoulder.

According to court documents, detectives learned through witness interviews the shooting was related to a dispute between family members and close friends of the family members. The fighting started on social media and escalated into a large fight at an east side apartment complex.

Afterwards, they continued to fight through social media and phone calls.

A person close to the situation came forward to police and told them Banks and Brian Palmer shot up the house. The informant also said a female was driving the car at the time of the shooting.

Investigators began to watch the suspects, and they initiated a traffic stop while both men were in Palmer’s vehicle on April 10, 2018. Both men were taken into custody, and officers saw an AR-15 in plain sight in Palmer’s car. Search warrants were executed, two AR-15 and ammunition were recovered.

Palmer’s trial is set for November 18. He faces the same charges as Banks.

Prosecutor Terry Curry previously said he will not seek the death penalty against Palmer and Banks because he doesn’t think they intended to kill Malaysia. The case will be under consideration for sentences of life without parole.