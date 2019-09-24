Lawsuit filed over Indiana plan to require 20 hours of work per month for Medicaid coverage

Posted 12:01 pm, September 24, 2019, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four Indiana residents have sued the federal government over the state’s plan to implement work requirements for low-income residents who receive their health insurance through Medicaid.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Washington comes after rulings have blocked similar work requirements in Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire.

Indiana’s program would require those not qualifying for exemptions to report 20 hours a month of work or related activity or face coverage loss after Dec. 31.

The lawsuit filed by Indiana Legal Services and the National Health Law Program maintains the rules wrongly jeopardize health coverage for thousands of people.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office tells The Journal Gazette that the requirements are intended “to ensure Hoosiers can easily skill up, volunteer in their community, or get a better-paying job.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.