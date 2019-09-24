× Indiana Men’s Basketball Media Day 2019: ‘We are just focused on this year’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Coming off a 19-16 record and an NIT appearance during the 2018-2019 season, the IU Men’s Basketball team hopes make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

Archie Miller is entering his third season as Indiana’s head coach and has led the program to a 35-31 record.

For the second straight year, IU features the latest Indiana Mr. Basketball winner. Last season, the Hoosiers featured Romeo Langford, who currently plays for the Boston Celtics. This year, IU carries 2019 winner Trayce Jackson-Davis, who played for Center Grove High School in Greenwood.

“Really, not worried about last year,” Jackson-Davis said. “We are just focused on this year.”

This year’s roster also features Butler University transfer Joey Brunk. The red-shirt junior forward has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet people here at Indiana while I get my masters degree,” Brunk said.

Red-shirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter is progressing toward a return to the court after undergoing season-ending leg surgery last year.

In a media release Tuesday, IU issued the following statement regarding Hunter::

Redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter is participating in all basketball-related activities and continues to progress this fall after undergoing season ending leg surgery last year. His return to basketball continues to be monitored by IU’s Men’s Basketball Sports Medicine staff and will be managed accordingly. HIPPA Laws preclude the University from disclosing anything further regarding the matter.

The Hoosiers start the 2019-2020 season with Hoosier Hysteria at Assembly Hall October 5, before opening their non-conference schedule by hosting Gannon University October 29.

IU opens Big Ten play January 4 at Maryland.