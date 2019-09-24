Indianapolis police report 3 separate shootings in Marion County

Posted 8:38 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, September 24, 2019

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to three shootings across Marion County Tuesday evening.

IMPD reported the shootings between 5 and 8 p.m. and the victims’ injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

The first shooting happened on the near northwest side.

Police said a person was shot around 5 p.m. at the 600 block of West 30th Street.

IMPD said the victim was awake and breathing at the time.

The second occurred on the near southeast side of the city around 6:30 p.m. where IMPD responded to the scene of a shooting near 3300 Carpenter Court.

Police confirmed the victim was awake and breathing at the time of the report.

The third shooting took place on the northeast side.

IMPD said around 8 p.m., officers were sent to the 4300 block of Shady View Drive to a confirmed person shot.

Police said the victim’s condition was stable and they were taken to an area hospital.

This story will be updated.

