Indiana lawmakers respond to Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- What will House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement mean in an already divided Congress?

And what are Hoosiers saying about this new impeachment inquiry?

Hours before the announcement, Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) tweeted: “This President has flagrantly abused the power of the Oval Office.”

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) disagrees.

"This has been a long time coming, nobody should be surprised. We should all be disappointed,” said Banks. “At this point, none of us have seen the complaint, none of us have seen the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and the president of the Ukraine, yet Democrats once again are jumping the gun and pushing forward an impeachment movement that the vast majority of the American people are against.”

There's also another Indiana connection: former Senator and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who left that post several weeks ago, not long after the President placed that heavily scrutinized phone call.

Coats spoke at an event Tuesday in Indianapolis, his first public appearance since his departure, reportedly telling those gathered:

"There's much I can't say" about the whistle-blower complaint. "We're in the secrets business. Obviously, there are a number of things going on relative to that, and you've been reading about it in the paper and there's speculation."

“This is only the fourth time this has happened in American history, so it's quite significant,” said Adam Wren, contributing editor at Politico and publisher of the Importantville newsletter. “Today's movement on this issue is really a historic development no matter how it ends.”

"Impeachment is a very serious offense," said Dr. Laura Wilson, assistant professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis. "Regardless if you're a Republican, a Democrat or non-partisan, this is a really important time in American politics for everyone who's paying attention."

While some stayed silent, other Indiana lawmakers also weighed in on Tuesday’s announcement.

"Political theatrics in Washington are what Hoosiers are sick of," said Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN). "It doesn’t get their kids better education, it doesn’t grow their business or wages, and it doesn’t make healthcare less expensive."

Other Indiana politicians joined in on the conversation as well.

This blatant attempt to pander to the farthest left voters clearly demonstrates to the American people that it is the extreme voices of the far left who are really in charge of House Democrats. The American people should be appalled. (3/3) — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) September 24, 2019