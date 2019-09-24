Pelosi expected to announce formal impeachment inquiry against Trump

Guilty plea expected Friday for man charged in murder of Deputy Pickett

Posted 4:10 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, September 24, 2019

John Ball

LEBANON, Ind. — Boone County prosecutors have confirmed the case against John Ball has been set for a guilty plea on Friday, September 27 at 8:00 a.m.

Ball is one of the men facing murder charges related to the death of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett in 2018.

Ball, 22, allegedly provided the pistol that Anthony Baumgardt used to shoot and kill Deputy Pickett.

In addition to providing the murder weapon, Ball allegedly “fronted” methamphetamine to Baumgardt and John Baldwin Jr. to later sell.

The county’s prosecutor’s office filed charges against Ball and Baldwin in early July.

Prosecutors say because Ball has not officially plead guilty and has not been sentenced, no further comments were available.

