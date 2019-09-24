× Fall started cool, but warmer temperatures and rain are on the way

Fall began Monday and right on cue, cooler air moved in. Highs have been in the 70s so far this week and now a slow warm up is on the way. After a dry month so far, we will have more chances for rain this week. A second cold front will bring a few showers late Wednesday through Thursday morning and reinforce the cool air, keeping highs near 80.

A warm front will move north of the state Friday and bring warmer air and a chance for late day t-storms. Highs will rise into the middle 80s on Friday and the warmer temperatures will last through the weekend. More unseasonable heat is likely early next week when 90-degree heat will return to central Indiana.

Cool air has settled into central Indiana.

Lows will cool into the 50s overnight.

We still need more rain.

So far this has been a dry month.

A few showers are possible Wednesday.

Highs will be near 80 on Wednesday.

Scattered t-storms are possible Friday.

Warmer temperatures will be with us this weekend.