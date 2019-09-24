× Chilly Tuesday AM; summer heat to return

You may want a sweater until about 9am since it is on the chilly side. Temperatures are actually some 10-20° cooler than Monday morning so you’ll notice the difference. We also have much drier air in place thanks to the cold front that passed through on Monday. Today, high pressure settles back into control, giving us a lovely, mainly sunny day. No wet weather at all for this Tuesday forecast. Here’s the 24 hour temperature change as of 5am Tuesday. Definitely a big difference! The morning lows may be a big change from yesterday but the afternoon will be just about a repeat as we climb back into the mid to upper 70s. The average high this time of the year is 74° so we can count ourselves as pretty normal. We’ll actually warm pretty quickly today. 60 by 9am and back into the 70s by noon. High pressure is passing through our region today, bringing us a bright and sunny sky. Clouds return tonight. We’ll watch Wisconsin to Iowa into Kansas for severe weather today. Temperatures will be pleasant (although increasingly humid) through the end of the week. Summer heat returns for the weekend!