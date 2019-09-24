× After collecting about a million car seats, Walmart brings early end to recycling program

Walmart ended its new car seat recycling program early than planned after collecting nearly 1 million seats.

The retailer planned to run the program from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30 but called it off earlier. The last day was Saturday.

The retailer reached capacity for the program earlier than expected “due to the overwhelming response from our customers.”

The program collected more than 1 million car seats, which Walmart and its partner TerraCycle said was the equivalent of diverting more than 200 million plastic bottles from landfills.

The retailer offered customers $30 for their used car seats. The program was available at 4,000 stores nationwide.

“We are thrilled to have worked with TerraCycle and that so many customers and associates participated,” the company said in a statement. “Through the car seat recycling event, we’ll help families to keep their kids safe and help reduce plastic waste from landfills. We look forward to hosting future events supporting the needs of parents and families.”