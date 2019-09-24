× 19 year old found shot to death on downtown Kokomo street

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old male victim found shot to death in a street near downtown late Monday.

Police were called around 11:20 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the area of E. Taylor St., just east of Apperson Way. KPD Capt. Teresa Galloway said officers found two bicycles in the street along with several different caliber of gun shell casings, and also droplets of blood. A few blocks away, investigating officers came across several teenagers walking in the area, who said they had heard a fight of some kind earlier.

The police investigation then took officers to the 400 block of N. Bell St., where they found a male lying face down on the curb. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was located beside the victim’s body, according to Capt. Galloway. It’s unclear what role, if any, the bicycles may have played in the crime.

Investigators say they have no witnesses at this point, and are asking for the public’s help with related information. You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers, or KPD Capt. Galloway at 765-456-7326.