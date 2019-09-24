15-year-old accused of murdering teen siblings appears before judge on petition for adult court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 15-year-old murder suspect accused of killing two siblings inside their northeast side home went before a judge Monday as prosecutors have filed a waiver seeking to have the teenage suspect transferred into the adult court system.

Ashlynn Nelson, 15, and Nicholas Nelson, 16, were murdered while getting ready for school inside their apartment near 42nd and Post last month.

Their mother, along with other family members, came to court to see the 15-year-old accused killer but said that sight proved more emotional than they expected.

“I was frustrated to see him hug his mother. That crushed me because we don’t have that,” said the victims' cousin, Star Easley.

“Even though I knew we would see him today, actually seeing him for the first time was overwhelming,” said another family member, LaVonnda Raines.

A petition by prosecutors charged the suspect with two counts of murder and seeks to move the case to adult court. A judge did not make a decision on that request, but the victim’s family desperately wants the case transferred to the adult system.

“I want the strictest and toughest punishment given to him. I want him moved to adult court. Whatever the max is, I want him to have that,” said Easley.

“We want justice because we suffered a big loss at the hands of this 15-year-old for no reason,” said Raines.

“We want justice for these two kids because they were shot down in their prime,” said Indianapolis' Director of Community Violence Reduction Shonna Majors.

Majors showed up to juvenile court to support the victim’s family. She hopes the double murder of a brother and sister by a fellow teenager sparks discussion in the community about ways to help kids avoid a life of violence.

“We just want to continue to work with youth and their parents to change the narrative from the violence to a more peaceful way to resolve conflicts as they arise,” said Majors.

As long as the suspect remains in juvenile court, CBS4 is not releasing his name, but he is due in court for another hearing next month.