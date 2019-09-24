× 14-year-old in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, police say they received multiple calls of shots fired, ranging from the area of Central Avenue and 30th Street, all the way up to the 3400 block.

While responding, officers received notice that a person shot had been driven to Methodist Hospital.

Responding officers noticed that a Jeep driving past them had a back windshield that was either missing or had been shot out. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which police say had at least three occupants inside. The driver of the Jeep refused to stop, and officers say they pursued the vehicle until they were forced to stop the chase in the 3100 block of Graceland Avenue.

Police say the occupants fled the vehicle, and officers have set up a perimeter in an effort to detain the individuals, who are believed to be persons of interest related to the person shot.

Witnesses told police that two groups of individuals were firing at each other, which resulted in the 14-year-old being shot.

IMPD stated that they have found a crime scene in the area, at which they discovered “numerous” shell casings.

Authorities say the teen is awake and talking, but remains in critical condition at this time.

Currently, it is unknown if the boy was an intended target or hit by crossfire.

Police say the scene is active as they investigate what happened and search for the occupants of the Jeep.

This has been the fourth shooting to occur in Indianapolis Tuesday since 5 p.m.

“We cannot police our way out of this violence,” said IMPD Major Harold S. Turner.

Those with information on this incident should reach out to IMPD or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).