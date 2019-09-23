× Shoplifting suspect arrested, accused of hitting off-duty officer with car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a man accused of hitting an off-duty officer with his car as the officer was working security for Walmart.

The incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Walmart located at 4650 S. Emerson Ave.

The off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer was working at the Walmart assisting with security when he attempted to apprehend a shoplifter. During this time, the suspect struck the officer with his vehicle and fled the scene in a silver colored four-door sedan. The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and later released.

On Sept. 23, IMPD announced 31-year-old Cody Amos had been arrested.

IMPD credited tips from the community in making this arrest.