Prepare for potentially bad flu season! Doctors urge everyone to get flu shots early

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Health experts are saying it’s already time to start thinking about flu season.

It usually kicks off in October, but it actually started about two months early in the southern hemisphere. That means it could start early here too.

The vaccine usually takes about two weeks after the shot to become effective, so doctors say there’s no reason to wait to get one.

Last Thursday, President Trump signed a new executive order that aims to modernize the way the U.S. develops flu vaccines. The order also encourages more people to get vaccinated.

It creates a task force led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal is to create a more modern and rapid method of production with longer-lasting results.

Experts say it takes the government about six months lead time and 900,000 chicken eggs per day to create a seasonal flu vaccine.

Experts warn if a pandemic flu were to break out, the U.S.would not be prepared for it.

Australia recently experienced one of the worst flu seasons in recent years, and the Southern Hemisphere is usually a good indicator of what will happen in the Northern Hemisphere.