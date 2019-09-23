Male dies after being struck by vehicle on Indy’s near east side; Driver stayed on scene

Posted 10:12 pm, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, September 23, 2019

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died after being stuck by a vehicle on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of North Rural Drive in response to a pedestrian struck.

When they arrived, officers found a male who had been struck. The victim died from their injuries. Their age is unknown at this time.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

