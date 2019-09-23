× Investigators quickly solve crime after finding alleged thief’s phone at scene

WEST HARRISON, Ind. – A man accused of breaking into an Indiana business made investigators’ jobs easy—police say he left his cell phone at the crime scene.

According to Eagle Country 99.3, police were called to USA Choppers in West Harrison on September 17 after someone broke into the store and stole several items.

A neighboring business owner provided police with surveillance camera footage, and they tracked a white Nissan Maxima to Michael R. Chaney.

Police also found Chaney’s cell phone underneath a window, which the thief broke in order to enter the business, Eagle Country 99.3 reports.

Chaney was arrested and charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon (level 2 felony), burglary (level 5 felony), theft (class a misdemeanor), and two counts of criminal mischief (class b misdemeanor).