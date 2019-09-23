× Indianapolis police seek public’s help locating missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old woman.

Tyran Gaines was last seen on Friday and has not been seen or heard from by family members since, according to IMPD.

Police say she left her home to meet up with an unknown male she met online.

Gaines is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighs 154 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on her whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).