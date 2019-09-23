Crash leads to building collapse on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Emergency crews were called to the near north side Monday after a building collapsed.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, it happened just before noon near 22nd Street and College Avenue.

Witnesses told IFD that a vehicle ran a red light and collided with another at the intersection, pushing both vehicles into the building.

IFD said two people were transported to area hospitals to be evaluated.

Primary and secondary searches of the building were clear, IFD said, adding that the structural integrity was “severely compromised,” making additional searches too dangerous.