Courtney Cox Cole dies at 48 after battle with cancer

Posted 10:47 am, September 23, 2019

Courtney Cox Cole (Photo courtesy of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Courtney Cox Cole has passed away following a battle with lung cancer.

Cole was a two-sport standout at IU, playing both basketball and golf.

She was part of IU’s 1991 WNIT runner-up basketball team and she won three Big Ten golf championships. She went on to become a local celebrity as one of the “sisters of savings” for Hare Chevrolet.

Cole was first diagnosed with lung cancer six years ago.

In a column for the Hamilton County Reporter, she said cancer was her toughest competition ever.

She died in Noblesville on Sunday at age 48.

“History will remember her as one of Indiana’s all-time greatest, but more importantly she will be remembered as a genuine, funny, successful business woman and as a loving mother, daughter and sister,” Indiana Women’s Basketball Head Coach Teri Moren said.

