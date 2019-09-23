× A cool start to Fall for central Indiana

Fall began Monday at 3:50am and right on cue, a cold front brought rain and cooler air. A half-inch to an inch of rain fell across the state making Monday the wettest day of the year. The cooler air behind the front will make Tuesday morning the coolest day in three months with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

After a dry month so far, we will have more chances for rain this week. A second cold front will bring showers late Wednesday through Thursday morning and reinforce the cool air. A warm front will move north of the state Friday and bring a chance for late day t-storms.

Enjoy the taste of fall-like weather. Highs will rise into the middle 80s by Friday. Expect the warmer temperatures to last through the weekend.

