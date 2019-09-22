× 2 injured in Cass County crash, ISP trooper likely saves passenger with severed leg

ROYAL CENTER, Ind. — Saturday morning, just before 7 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a single vehicle crash on Cass County Road 825 West near Cass County Road 250 North, in which two people were severely injured.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that Brady Riley, 19, of Burnettsville was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo southbound on County Road 825 West near County Road 250 North. For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet traveled off the west side of the road, into a wooded area, and hit multiple trees.

Riley had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. He was flown via medical helicopter to a Ft. Wayne hospital with possible broken bones and internal injuries.

James Hornback, 21, of Royal Center, was a passenger in the Chevrolet. He was ejected from the vehicle and his left leg was severed below the knee. Prior to the arrival of medics, ISP Trooper Chris Miller applied a tourniquet to the leg to stop blood loss from the injury. This possibly saved Hornback’s life as Hornback was flown via medical helicopter to a Ft Wayne hospital.

Neither Riley nor Hornback were wearing a seat belt.