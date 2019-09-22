PHOTOS: Robert Plant and his band flies high at Noblesville performance

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Even though summer concert season is drawing to a close, there’s still plenty of music and magic in the Indiana air.

Photographer Chris Shaw captured some amazing images from Robert Plant’s Friday night

performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The Led Zeppelin singer and his band the Sensational Space Shifters appeared as part of The Outlaw Music Festival that featured Willie Nelson & Family, Alison Krauss and more.

Plant played Zeppelin hits like “Black Dog” and “The Battle Of Evermore”, and old traditionals like “Little Maggie” and “Gallows Pole.”

Check out the remaining summer shows at Ruoff here, or visit LiveNation.com.

All images © Chris Shaw / LiveNation