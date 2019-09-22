Person of interest wanted after 6 injured in downtown Indy shooting

Posted 11:38 am, September 22, 2019

Photo provided by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a person of interest after six people were injured in a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West Maryland Street around 11 p.m. Six victims, including three juveniles, were found and taken to the hospital. Two of the victims were critically injured. The other four had non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a juvenile fired the shots and the incident was prompted by fight between to juvenile groups.

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released a photo of someone they say is a person of interest in the incident. The male was reportedly wearing dark jeans and a dark sweatshirt with light stripes on the sleeves.

Photo provided by IMPD

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Information leading to a felony arrest can quality for a reward of up to $1,000.

“The disregard for human life and inability to emotionally handle conflict last night is past feeling. Constant monitoring and community involvement of our youth downtown was successful all summer. Individual decisions last night are reflective of few of our youth.  Let’s celebrate our youth and address those unable to process the importance of their own young lives. Let’s all do our part,” said, Chief Bryan Roach.

