IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about this week's top stories? How are the candidates for President reacting to this week's political headlines?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Elise Shrock, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the controversy over a reported whistle-blower probe involving the President, and the potential Indiana connections to the case.

Our panel also discusses the latest polling numbers from Iowa showing Mayor Pete Buttigieg now in third place in the Hawkeye state, and the latest candidate to enter the race for governor in Indiana.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.