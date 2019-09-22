IN Focus: One-on-one with Lawrence mayoral candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - No incumbent mayor has won re-election in Lawrence since 1999, but current Mayor Steve Collier (R-Lawrence) is hoping to change that fact.

Collier and his opponent Jamar Cobb-Dennard (D-Lawrence) both appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to talk about the campaign and their plans for the city.

"Our operating reserve, our budget has quadrupled in the last four years, so we have lots to brag about, but we want four more years to show this is the way it should always be," said Collier. I think it's very visible what's happened in Lawrence the last four years."

"We need professionals at the helm to run this city," said Cobb-Dennard. "We need to make sure our city's easy to do business in. It's been tough to do business in our city."

A former member of the Lawrence council, Collier defeated former mayor Dean Jessup four years ago.