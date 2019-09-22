IMPD investigating shooting on northeast side, 1 person in critical condition

Posted 10:13 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34PM, September 22, 2019

The scene at 38th and Emerson where one person has been shot and is in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting on Indy’s northeast side which has left one person in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located an adult male who had been shot outside of the Marathon Gas Station. The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he is in critical condition.

No other information about the victim nor any possible suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

