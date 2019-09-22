× Colts beat Falcons in home opener, 27-24

UPDATE: The Colts beat the Falcons in Indianapolis Sunday, 27-24. This was the Colts’ first hope-opening win since 2013.

This story will be updated with more from Mike Chappell. Previous story:

3:35 p.m.

T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of the game for the Indianapolis Colts with a quad injury.

Indianapolis leads Atlanta 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

Hilton has not played in the second half. The Pro Bowl receiver was listed as questionable before the game with the same injury.

Atlanta safety Keanu Neal also was carted off the field with what the team called an Achilles injury. Neal tore an ACL in last season’s opener and missed the rest of the season.

2:55 p.m.

Matt Ryan threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper with 10:30 left in the third quarter, No. 301 of his career.

That breaks a tie with John Elway for No. 11 in league history.

Ryan became the 12h player with 300 TD passes when he hooked up with Julio Jones on the game-winning touchdown last Sunday night.

Earlier in the drive, Ryan also passed Elway for No. 9 on the career list for completions. Elway had 4,123. Ryan now has 4,126.

2:20 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett opened the game by completing his first 16 passes, including one for a touchdown, before throwing an incompletion on second-and-goal from the Atlanta 3-yard line.

He threw the ball away to avoid a sack on the next play, too, setting up Adam Vinatieri for a 21-yard field goal to give the Colts a 13-0 lead.

The streak is tied for the fifth-longest in franchise history.

Brissett is now 19 of 24 for 197 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Indianapolis leads the Falcons 13-3.

1:15 p.m.

Adam Vinatieri made a 49-yard field goal to open the scoring in Indianapolis.

He didn’t exactly erase doubts, though, banking the line drive kick off the left upright. The league’s career scoring leader’s slow start had some wondering if time had finally caught up to the 46-year-old Vinatieri, the third-oldest player to ever appear in an NFL game.

He missed five of eight kicks during the first two weeks, including a career-high three extra points.