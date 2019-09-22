× 4 people shot in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four people were shot in downtown Indianapolis late Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 100 block of West Maryland Street.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting just after 11:20 p.m.

Responding officers located four victims at the scene. EMS personnel transported all four to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police say that all four people were awake and breathing and at this time none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

