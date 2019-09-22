4 people shot in downtown Indianapolis

Posted 12:06 am, September 22, 2019, by

Pic Courtesy: Kevin Powell, IndyFirstAlert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four people were shot in downtown Indianapolis late Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 100 block of West Maryland Street.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting just after 11:20 p.m.

Responding officers located four victims at the scene. EMS personnel transported all four to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police say that all four people were awake and breathing and at this time none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.