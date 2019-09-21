× State Police investigating fatal accident on I-70 near Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a two vehicle accident on Interstate 70 which has resulted in the death of one person.

The accident occurred on the westbound side of I-70 just after Post Road, between German Church and Mitthoeffer roads, on Saturday night.

State police are currently on scene and have the left two lanes blocked near the 92.6 mile marker as they continue to investigate the fatal accident. Extended delays are expected for westbound traffic.

Police say at this time it is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

This is a developing story.