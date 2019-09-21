× Silver Alert declared for man missing out of North Judson

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared by the Starke County Sheriff’s Department for a missing 56-year-old from North Judson.

James Runkle is described as being a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, bald head with brown eyes and last seen wearing a green shirt and camo pants and driving a black 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with an orange kayak in the back and Indiana license plate BLT662.

According to police, Runkle was last seen on Sept. 20 at 7 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on James Runkle is asked to contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at 574-772-3771, option 1 or 911.