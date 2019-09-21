× Possible car race ends with man dying on near south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after crashing his car on the near south side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred on the 2400 block of Madison Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police believe a man driving a Chevrolet Camaro was possibly drag racing another car at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Camaro lost control of his vehicle, crashed into the median and knocked down three trees in the crash. As a result, the vehicle caught on fire and was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire.

Unfortunately, the male driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 1:18 a.m.

Investigators are still working to identify the male victim. The car fire was so strong that the Camaro’s license plate melted off the car.

Police say the second driver involved in the race fled from the scene. At this time it’s unknown what that person was driving.

This is a developing story.